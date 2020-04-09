Home help cuts must be reviewed – Michael Moynihan

9 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Service users told their service will cease until emergency measures are no longer required – says TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Michael Moynihan says cuts to home help hours, which are being implemented as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, must be reviewed on a case by case basis.

He was responding to correspondence from Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare sent to home help recipients which states that service provision has had to be reviewed and that the service will cease until “the emergency measures are no longer required”.

Deputy Moynihan said, “This is a very worrying development and one that has caused great worry and anxiety for people who rely on home help hours every week. While I understand that tough decisions are being taken every day in our health service as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, I am urging health bosses to review the decision to stop home help supports on a case by case basis.

“The bulk of the people who receive home help are older people, many of whom are frail. These services are not optional. Some older people may have family members who can assist them, but many will not. There are people whose sons and daughters work in the health service and do not want to put their parent at risk.

“I fully appreciate that our health service is having to reconfigure to cope with this unprecedented crisis, however, home care supports are a much needed resource. The people who receive the service are very vulnerable and I don’t believe that removing the service across the board is the right thing to do at this time.

“I am calling on the HSE and the Minister to revise this decision and ensure that service provision is considered on a case by case basis.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

