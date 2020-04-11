€125,000 of suspected cotaine seized in Fermoy, Co Cork

11 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardai have arrested a man and seized €125,000 of suspected cocaine in Fermoy, County Cork.

The Gardai’s Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit had been conducting a surveillance operation at a wooded area at Cullenagh, Fermoy, Cork. Gardaí observed a man arrive at the location on Saturday 11th April 2020 at approximately 6.40pm.

The man collected a quantity of suspected cocaine and was then arrested at the scene.

A number of plastic boxes were found at the location, which on examination, were found to contain suspected cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of approximately €125,000.

The man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Fermoy Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

