Cork still has 2nd highest number of COVID19 cases

12 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 12 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

· the people included 6 females and 8 males

· the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

· 10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10th April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals:

· 45% are male and 54% are female, with 383 clusters involving 1,653 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,777 cases (21%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 261 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 2,312 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,514 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 648 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 7%

