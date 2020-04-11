HAPPY NEWS: Gardai deliver Easter Eggs in Ballyphehane and Togher, Cork

Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 11 April 2020 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie Community NewsEaster Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana (Togher Community Policing) Pictured are, Sinead Murphy, Link Worker Community Referral BTCDP and Konrad Im, BRCDP Student Placement, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Togher Garda Station, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured is Martin Cannon, BTCDP Driver, checking his list, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Horgan’s Buildings, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured, Making a List and Checking it Twice, Garda Kate McCarthy, Togher Community Policing, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Togher Garda Station, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are, Garda Dane Murphy and Garda Kate McCarthy, both Togher Community Policing, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Togher Garda Station, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are, Mandy O’Brien, Ballyphehane Ladies Football, Garda Dane Murphy and Garda Kate McCarthy, both Togher Community Policing, Konrad Im, BTCDP Student Placement and Martin Cannon, BTCDP Driver, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Togher Garda Station, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured is Martin Cannon, BTCDP Driver, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Togher Garda Station, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured, Making a List and Checking it Twice, Garda Kate McCarthy, Togher Community Policing, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Togher Garda Station, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are Sinead Murphy, Link Worker Community Referral BTCDP and Aliya O’Brien, Horgans Buildings, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Horgan’s Buildings, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are Sinead Murphy, Link Worker Community Referral BTCDP and Patrick Hammond, Horgans Buildings, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Horgan’s Buildings, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are Sinead Murphy, Link Worker Community Referral BTCDP and Patrick Hammond, Horgans Buildings, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Horgan’s Buildings, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured is Maureen O’Halloran, Horgan’s Buildings, receiving an Egg from Sinead Murphy, Link Worker Community Referral BTCDP, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Horgan’s Buildings, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are, Martin Cannon, BTCDP Driver, Konrad Im, BTCDP Student Placement and Gards Dane Murphy, Community Policing Togher, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Togher Garda Station, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are, Martin Cannon, BTCDP Driver and Michael Walsh, Horgan’s Buildings, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, at Horgans Buildings, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are Konrad Im, Student Placement BTCDP with Bridie and John Casey, Ballyphehane, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, Ballyphehane, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are Theresa O’Sullivan, Ballyphehane and Sinead Murphy, Link Worker Community Referral BTCDP, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, Ballyphehane, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan Pictured are Konrad Im, Student Placement BTCDP with Bridie and John Casey, Ballyphehane, during the Easter Egg run by Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project (BTCDP) and An Garda Siochana -Togher Community Policing, Ballyphehane, Cork.Picture: Jim CoughlanHAPPY NEWS: Gardai deliver Easter Eggs in Ballyphehane and Togher, Cork added by TheCork.ie on 11th April, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie →Share this:ShareEmailTweetWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login