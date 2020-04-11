CORK CRIME: €79,000 Cannabis, Cocaine, and MDMA Seized in Midleton

11 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

As part of a Midleton Drugs Unit operation, surveillance of an 18-year-old man was carried out today, 11/04/2020, in the Ballick area of Midleton, Co Cork.

The man was observed retrieving two gear bags from under a tree. Gardaí then searched the man discovering €45,000 worth of Cannabis, €15,200 worth of MDMA and €13,000 worth of Cocaine (all pending analysis). The man was arrested and taken to Midleton Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1986.

A follow-up search was carried out a house in the Cherrywood Heights area of Midleton where an additional €6,500 worth of Cannabis (pending analysis), €200 in cash and a scales was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

