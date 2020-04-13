Social Democrats are ‘back in the picture to be part of the next Government’ according to bookmakers odds

13 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Social Democrats are centre-left party with 6 Dail seats, no Seanad seats, no MEP’s and 19 Councillors. The party is now well known in Cork following the election of Holly Cairns as a TD in Cork South West

As talks continue around the formation of a new government, some speculative bets were placed with BoyleSports on Sunday night for the Social Democrats to be a part of the next coalition.

Leo Varadkar has appealed to the Greens, Labour and Social Democrats to become the “third pillar” of a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael coalition government.It’s now a 10/1 shot from 50/1 that the four parties of Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green Party/Social Democrats join forces to form the next government as negotiations continue to break the deadlock.

The new favourite however with punters remains a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green coalition, with those odds currently at 5/2 having been as big as 14/1.

Another option that includes the Social Democrats has also attracted support with a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Soc Dems/Independents now 12/1 from 33/1.

The Boylesports spokesperson continued “They were fancied back in February after the general election results came out but eased over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. That all changed on Sunday night however as Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green Party/Social Democrats to get together is now 10/1 from 50/1, the biggest mover in the market we have seen for over a month now.”

Here in Cork the Social Democrats secured their first seat in Cork South West in the 2020 General Election when then County Councillor Holly Cairns was elected the for third seat of the three seat sprawling constituency, behind Micheal Collins TD (Ind), and County Councillor Christy O’Sullivan (FF). This was impressive given that the party was only founded in 2015.

Boylesports current odds for Next Government

5-2 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green 7-2 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green/Independents 4 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Independents 6 Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil 10 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green/Soc Dems 12 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Lab/Independents 12 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Soc Dems/Independents 16 Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Soc Dems 25 Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Soc Dems/Labour 25 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Labour 33 Fine Gael Minority 33 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin/Fine Gael 50 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin/Green 50 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green/Labour 66 Fine Gael/Sinn Féin/Independents 66 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin 66 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin/Soc Dems 66 Fianna Fáil/Labour/Green/Independents

