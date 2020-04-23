LISTEN: To the Cork TD seeking answers on Leaving Cert in Dáil today

23 April 2020

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire will today be questioning the Minister for Education in the Dáil on the plans for the postponed leaving Cert.

Speaking today from Leinster House, Deputy Ó Laoghaire has said that the lack of communication has been poor by the Department, and a great deal more was needed

“Today I will be questioning the Minister for Education in the Dáil on the need for answers on the Leaving Cert. The lack of uncertainty has gone on for far too long.”

“I know from speaking to students across Cork, and across the state, that leaving cert students are under severe pressure, a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, and worry. This has been exacerbated by the lack of certainty and the lack of answers from the Minister and from the Department.”

“This has been poorly handled from the beginning, there has been a lack of communication, there has been a lack of a clear plan.

“We need answers and clarity, we need certainty. So many questions about how this will work, around project work, around timetables and papers are as yet unanswered.”

“I also will be raising with him the need for a dedicated Mental Health and counselling resource to be made available to students at this stressful time, which can also be a one stop shop for answers to questions.”

“I am also of the view that the fee that is falling due on many parents currently needs to be waived, so many households are out of work currently, who cannot afford the fee of €116, and given the uncertainty that has existed I think it is only right and fair to waive it.”

