Aldi makes donation to Cork school

24 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Our Lady of Good Council School has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Westside Retail Park, Ballincollig store team earlier this year.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting Jackie McCarthy, Aldi Westside Retail Park, Ballincollig Store Manager said: “We are delighted to support Our Lady of Good Council School through our Community Grants donation. We hope that it will help the school to continue to provide a valuable centre of learning and care in Ballincollig.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating 23 stores in Cork, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in Cork have donated over 291,700 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

