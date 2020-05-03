SHORT VIDEO: Cork will re-open for tourism

3 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Pure Cork is a brand which sets out a vision and action plan to grow Cork tourism. It was founded in 2016 and includes representatives from Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

The folks at pure Cork have produced a lovely 40 second inspirational video

In these peculiar times, we all miss the joy of travel, of discovery, of connection. This made-from-home video reminds us that when this is over, these joys still await us, but for now, #StayHome and afterwards #PureCorkAwaits you, ready to be savoured when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/BhOdqwMA90 — Pure Cork (@pure_cork) May 1, 2020

