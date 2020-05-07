Could Ireland develop a thriving Café culture – with tables and chairs on footpaths and streets?

7 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Green Party Councillor for Cork City South West, Colette Finn, has joined the Party’s spokesperson for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Steven Matthews TD in calling on Local Authorities to consider allowing businesses including restaurants and cafés access to the public footpath in some areas of town centres free of charge this summer to help with social distancing.

Colette Finn, Green Party Councillor for Cork City South West said:

“First and foremost this is still a public health crisis and any new measures must be taken in light of medical advice. However, whenever businesses are able to begin to reopen, they will need as much support as possible to adapt to social distancing measures which will likely be a part of our lives till at least the end of the summer.

“We need to start examining possible solutions and one could be to make some streets in towns and cities across the country car-free during business hours this summer,” Deputy Matthews continued. “ This will allow sufficient access for pedestrians and cyclists but also give business owners and patrons enough space to operate safely. Any changes in the planning process would require significant examination of accessibility and safety but it is possible.

“We have seen the benefits that car free zones had in trials in different urban areas including increasing footfall and improved air quality. The additional requirement for more pedestrian space brought about by Covid-19 means that our local authorities need to act on this now, before lockdown measures are eased more.

“This wouldn’t need to be every street or even every town, but these are the sort of solutions local authorities need to look at to keep businesses going. I hope this is something that each local authority can examine.