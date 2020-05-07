1,197 people in Cork have COVID19 – making it the third most infected county; after Dublin and Kildare

7 May 2020, 6pm

Today’s COVID19 update

29 people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the past 24 hours, or so (the deaths may have occurred in recent days but have only just been registered). This means that the running total for COVID19 related deaths is 1,403 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, or so, there were an additional 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This means that the running total for cases is now 22,385 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Running totals for people confirmed to have COVID19 in Ireland

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,891 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 376 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,498 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,840 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,302 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,197 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

“The reproduction number is between 0.5 -0.6. We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease, it was not easy for anyone but there is no question that our collective effort has saved lives. “Now we look to the pattern of COVID-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said;

“The number of ICU admissions, new cases and deaths is now falling and has been for over a week. This is driven by a reduction of transmission of the virus in the community and reinforces the importance of our behaviours going forward.”

