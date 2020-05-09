NORTH CORK: €170,000 funding for Fermoy Weir project

9 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork East Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Justice & Equality, David Stanton, has confirmed that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government will shortly fulfil its funding commitment to Cork County Council for initial repair works on Fermoy Weir.

The Department made a funding commitment in August last year to provide a once-off funding allocation of up to €175,000 to allow Cork County Council to carry out initial planning and scoping works for repairs to Fermoy Weir. It will now fulfil this commitment by providing the maximum funding amount of €175,000 to Cork County Council in the very near future.

“I am delighted to learn from, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD, that his Department is to provide the full funding amount of €175,000 which will contribute towards scoping and planning activities required for the much-needed repair of Fermoy Weir”, said David Stanton.

“Although the maintenance and repair of weirs does not come under the remit of the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the Minister has confirmed his Department’s intention to deliver in full this week on its funding commitment to the project. This funding represents a once-off allocation to Cork County Council to allow the Council to conduct initial works which are pivotal in progressing the repair of the collapsed weir”, concluded David Stanton.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

