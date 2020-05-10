Door handles covered in COVID19

10 May 2020

Initial Hygiene is warning the Irish public and businesses of the risk of the spread of bacteria via door handles. In response, the company is offering an innovative solution for businesses to counteract this type of surface contamination. It is called the HygenicTouch Door Handle.

HygienicTouch is an antibacterial door handle cover that uses silver ion technology to eliminate bacteria, by working immediately to destroy any microbes deposited onto the surface by users. Its purpose is to reduce cross-contamination from one user to the next, ensuring that the handle is clean for all users.

Dr Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager for Initial Hygiene said: “Door handles are a hotspot for the spread of bacteria, as a result of the amount of contact that they have from so many different people every day. We would encourage any organisation or business to ensure they have a solution such as this in place, as part of their efforts to ensure proper hygiene among employees and customers”.

The company believes that washroom door handles in particular are a risk area for the spread of bacteria. A survey carried out by the company in September 2019 revealed that 49% of Irish people prefer not using soap when hand-washing, and 90% admitted to spending less than the recommended 20 seconds washing their hands.

Initial’s hygienic door handle solution can fit any type of door handle (lever, push plate or pull handles), and can be installed in 60 seconds. It requires no alterations to the structure of the door.

