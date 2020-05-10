Marymount Hospice launches video series during COVID19 #InThisTogether

10 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Marymount University Hospital and Hospice (commonly known as Marymount Hospice) will launch its ‘Move for Marymount’ campaign online this Monday 11th May.

The campaign, led by the physiotherapy team at Marymount, will include free and accessible fitness videos that can be easily followed along at home. Physiotherapy is one of the vital services delivered to patients and residents of Marymount and the department comprises a team of seven qualified and experienced physiotherapists.

Speaking of the campaign Orlaith Leo, Senior Physiotherapist in Marymount said:

“The Cork community has always been so supportive of the work we do in Marymount. Now more than ever we need to sustain this community. We are delighted to be in a unique position to endorse this campaign through our expertise and bring movement to people’s homes in these difficult circumstances we find ourselves in. Exercise is a powerful tool for the mind and body, something we all need at the moment.”

The ‘Move for Marymount’ fitness campaign will comprise regular weekly videos from Marymount physiotherapists, a weekly segment from the experts in Mardyke Arena UCC who are supporting the campaign as well as guest appearances from a range of different contributors, including Racewalker Rob Heffernan, Himalaya Yoga Valley, and Cliona O’Connor.

Marymount needs to raise €3.5 million each year and – like many charities – had to cancel fundraising events earlier during the COVID19 crisis.

“Right now we appreciate that everyone is in a strange uncertain situation and are rightly focused on their personal health and finances,” explains Paula McGovern, Head of Fundraising and Communications with Marymount. “Our main objective with our #InthisTogether campaign is not monetary. Instead we want to keep engaged with the supportive community of Cork and offer useful free content for people who may be cocooning, working from home or self-isolating. It is a difficult time for all and the Move for Marymount campaign is designed to help people keep active and energised as much as possible.”

Other #Inthistogether initiatives with the Irish Gardener Peter Dowdall on a biweekly gardening series and cookery demonstrations with Wooden Spoon Cookery school and a virtual table quiz.

The first Move for Marymount video will be launched on Marymount Facebook and Instagram accounts at 11am on Monday 11th May. Marymount is looking forward to getting fit and active with as many people as possible.

Organisers say there is no obligation to make a donation to take part. However if you would like to you can click here or text Marymount to 50300 to donate €4. Marymount will receive a minimum of €3.25​. Sp: LikeCharity.

