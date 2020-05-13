The Green Party will be in the next Government

13 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

There is a well-known maxim that “you can’t beat the house”; it refers to the ideas that the operators of gambling services know their business so well they rarely lose. Well, if we are to believe the bookmakers then the next Government will be made up of Fianna Fail (led by Cork TD Michael Martin)/Fine Gael/Green. Let’s check out the odds.

Next Irish Government – Odds from Boyle Sports 2-7 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green 9 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green/Independents 10 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Independents 22 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Soc Dems/Independents 22 Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil 28 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green/Soc Dems 33 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Labour 40 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin/Fine Gael 50 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin/Green 50 Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Lab/Independents 66 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin 66 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin/Soc Dems 80 Fine Gael Minority 100 Fianna Fail/Green/Soc Dems/Independents 100 Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin/Independents 100 Fianna Fáil/Independents/Green 100 Sinn Féin/Soc Dems/Lab/Green/PBP/Indep 100 Fine Gael/Sinn Féin/Independents 100 Fine Gael/Sinn Féin/Green 100 Sinn Féin Minority 100 Fine Gael/Sinn Féin/Independents 100 Fianna Fáil/Green 100 Fine Gael/Sinn Féin 100 Fianna Fáil Minority 100 Fianna Fáil/Labour/Green/Independents

As negotiators continue between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party on government formation today, the Independents are creeping back into contention after their chances drifted last week.

There has been a large increase in support arriving with punters now backing the outcome of a Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Independents coalition to be formed with BoyleSports cutting those odds into 10/1 from 16/1.

There is however still strong hope of a FF/FG/Green government as those odds plummeted into 2/7 from 10/11 as the search for a third party continues to ensure a stable majority government is formed.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“Some of the Independents indicated a willingness to enter negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but it’s the Green Party who took the big leap. It’s 2/7 from 10/11 for a FF/FG/Greens coalition but support is coming back for the Independents as it’s now 10/1 from 16/1.”

