Credit Union introduces special COVID19 Loan Rate @St_Michaels_CU

16 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

St. Michael’s Credit Union – which is based in Skehard Road, Blackrock – has introduced Loan Rates of 4.5% APR for businesses impacted by COVID-19.

St. Michael’s Credit Union, Manager, Ger O’Brien stated; “As a cornerstone of the communities of Blackrock and Mahon we have a significant role to play in the recovery from COVID19. People have made enormous sacrifices to protect the community. We’ve created this loan our lowest rate available to further play our role in supporting our community further.

Recently, Credit unions topped the Ireland Reptrak 2020 study as the most reputable and highly regarded organisations in Ireland.

As an essential service Credit Unions remained open throughout the pandemic providing an important financial service to communities across the nation.

