EAST CORK: Fota Arboretum and Gardens reopen to public today as #COVID19 restrictions ease

18 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

OPW announces gradual reopening strategy for Tourism heritage sites

The OPW today announced its strategy to respond to the Government roadmap last week and set out the details of some of the sites in their care that will begin reopening to the public during the first phase after May 18th.

Here in Cork; The Arboretum and Gardens adjacent to Fota House, managed by the OPW will welcome visitors to enjoy the magnificent grounds from 9am to 6pm daily. Unfortunately, Fota House itself, managed by the Irish Heritage Trust, remains closed for the time being.

Visitors are also reminded of the 5km distance limit. If, in the view of An Garda Síochána or the OPW, the traffic volume indicates that the 5km limit is being ignored, or if there are significant congestion issues arising, a decision may be taken to reclose certain facilities on public health grounds.

