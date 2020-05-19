Carrigaline News

19 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New Shop

Optician Nicola Bohan who has been in business in Forge House, Main Street, Carrigaline for the past 15 years has moved across the street to a new premises. She has acquired Leahy’s Furniture Store and dwelling house, gutted the interior completely and reconstructed the building with a new fit. Nicola who has been very involved in the Carrigaline business Association now provides a full eye and hearing care and testing services.

Tidy Towns

At long last the Tidy Towns Green Team of volunteers are back in action after a long break due to Covid-19. Some started on Monday, social distancing, sowing a few patches with wild flower seeds. All volunteers are invited to meet, socially distanced, at HQ in the Owenabue car park at 7.00pm every Wednesday and at 9.30am every Saturday morning. New volunteers are always welcome to join the Green Team, hand sanitisers, gloves, litter picks and bags will be available. Plans for a wide range of activities are in the pipeline including summer planting, painting and further enhancement of the pond at Waterpark. It is proposed to erect the pottery sculpture in that location in the months ahead. Enquiries to Chairman, Liam O’Connor, 087 781 7857, Hon Secretary Ger O’Hara 086 166 1049 or email oharageraldinem@eircom.net or Maura Allen 086 867 0222

My Town My Plan

Two BHAG projects proposed by the Carrigaline group who attended the My Town My Plan lectures and workshops facilitated by SECAD and the Hincks Centre, part of the School of Business at the Cork Institute of Technology, were completed last week. The titles of the ideas are ‘Carrigaline the 15 Minute Vibrant Town’ highlighting the accessibility to the town centre on foot or cycle called ‘Sustainable Travel’ and the provision of an architecturally designed ‘Civic and Cultural Centre’. The ideas document is now gone for final editing and printing into a publication which will be available later in the year. Eight locations from Youghal to Skibbereen took part in the My Town My Plan community training programme.

Macra

Carrigaline Macra are still keeping in touch on social media, this Thursday at 8.30pm they hold a Zoom Party. Last Monday the Seandún Region meeting was held on line. For Macra members on the land it is a busy time of the year with silage making in full swing.

First Holy Communion Mass

Saturday last should be the First Communion day for the 2nd class children of Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. To mark the occasion Parish Priest Fr Pat Fogarty celebrated Mass mostly as Gaeilge, Michelle Hogan and Jim Kelly sang the hymns as Gaeilge. Fr Pat spoke during the Mass, which is broadcast, to the children and their parents and said how disappointing it was to miss out on this special day. He hopes to rearrange the First Communion day later in the year. One parent with her child who was out of range of the church radio drove and parked by the church to hear the special mass.

Builders Back

Work on the building sites in Carrigaline recommenced on Monday morning last. The sites are festooned with bright yellow signs depicting the rules and regulations associated with Covid-19. All workers must be social distancing and wear masks. It was a sight to behold to see the industry swing into action, machines digging foundations, mixed concrete lorries arriving pouring foundations, block layers and carpenters and all other craftsmen in action. Three sites are currently being developed in Carrigaline at present.

Musical Entertainment

The trend of outdoor musical entertainment started by 88 year old pianist Jack Brierley has spread to other estates in Carrigaline. Pianist Jack was outside his home in Endsleigh accompanied by a drummer playing and singing again last week and so was Michael Keating who plays guitar and sang for over an hour in Carrigmore. Well done to the lads and hopefully more might perform in their own locality in the days ahead.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed remains closed due to Covid-19. The members were looking forward to meeting up in groups of four from last Monday May 18th but did not get clearance. The Men’s Shed are now waiting for a directive from the Irish Men’s Shed Association as to when they can open again. The lads, 50 strong membership, keep in touch by phone, WhatsApp and Zoom. The men have fun in the WhatsApp group with a series of comedy clips and puzzles, this week they decided to sing, tell stories or play music for the entertainment of all the group.

Comhaltas

Many Comhaltas branches are using modern technology and continue to teach traditional Irish music. Ballinspittle and Newcestown branches have almost daily performance videos on Facebook. Comhaltas na Dúglaise has Zoom classes for the Under 15, Under 18 and Adult Grupaí Cheoil. The Douglas committee hold regular zoom meetings. Many traditional music tutorials are available on line for all to benefit from.

Church Open

The Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline is open for private prayer from 12 noon to 6.00pm daily. People enter by the main door, stay socially distant and exit the northern door. Hand sanitisers are in place by both doors. Daily Mass continues to be celebrated privately at 10.00am and broadcast on 106.5fm, the rosary is recited on air just before Mass for the month of May.

Special Thanks

Thanks and appreciation is expressed to all the volunteers who continue to look after the needs of the older members of the community in Carrigaline and it’s hinterland. Their action has certainly helped curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and save lives. Well done to all.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

