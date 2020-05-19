Rally cancelled due to COVID-19

19 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

The Cork Motor Club today announced the cancellation of the 2020 Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally, which would have taken place near Mallow, North County Cork.

Today’s statement from Cork Motor Club

It is with regret that the Directors of Cork Motor Club wish to confirm the cancellation of the 2020 Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally, due to take place on July 25th & 26th.

While a difficult decision to take, the club felt that it is the correct measure in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts being made by the Government in regards the restrictions imposed to help fight the spread of disease.

The decision to cancel the 2020 Jim Walsh Cork Forestry was eased somewhat by today’s decision by Motorsport Ireland to cancel the Valvoline Forest Rally Championship, a series that Cork Motor Club has been proud to host a round of for a quite some time.

While the spectacular Forest Tracks and Windfarm Roads of North Cork may be quiet this July, the whole team involved in running the event wish to assure Competitors and Supporters alike that when things are safe to return in 2021 the stages will be ready for what is once again set to be one of the crowning events in the Irish Rallying Calendar.

Although preparations for the 2020 event were halted at quite an early stage, a sincere thanks must go to all those working behind the scenes who had hoped to make this year’s event yet another success.

At this time, we as a motor club, as fellow competitors & officials and most importantly as friends, wish you all the best. We hope you and your family are healthy and we encourage the continued respecting of measures implemented to make sure we all get through this Pandemic as safely as possible. Thinking of the many local Businesses that have helped Cork Motor Club by supporting the Cork Forest Rally down the years, we encourage as many of you as possible to support these firms now more than ever!

Thank you all for your understanding. 2020 is certainly looking like a bleak year on the Rallying front, but we can’t wait to see you all back out on the stages as soon as possible!

Cian Donnellan

Cork Motor Club PRO