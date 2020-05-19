MARINE NEWS: €96,000 for upgrades at Ballycotton, Youghal, and Knockadoon in East Cork

19 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Funding totalling €96,000 will be allocated between Ballycotton Pier, Knockadoon Pier and Youghal Harbour under the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Local Authority Harbour Programme.

The Local Authority Programme forms part of the 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, through which the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of these approved projects, with Cork County Council providing the balance. The package provides funding for maintenance and repair works as well as supporting the enhancement of harbour facilities and marine leisure developments.

Cork County Council will oversee the works. The projects in East Cork will be awarded funding under the programme:

Ballycotton Pier – Provide additional berthage at the deepest section of the pier, fit new navigation light at harbour entrance and install new fenders at head of main pier – €22,500.

Knockadoon Pier and Slip (Knockadoon is a headline North West of Garryvoe, or South East of Youghal) – New concrete deck on upper section of slipway and section of vertical toe-rails on both sides of slipway. Install new section of handrail on raised concrete section at beach and breakwater and replace two ladders at head of breakwater. Provide new surface water drain with gulley adjacent to gabions and associated safety signage – €13,500.

Youghal Harbour (Nealson Quay, Market Dock and Green Dock) – Installation of new handrails, toe-rails, replace ladders, mooring rings, mooring bollards and storm weather gate. Upgrade of existing steps, remedial works to pier wall and re-deck slipway – €60,000.

Cork East Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Justice & Equality, David Stanton welcomed the news:

“I am very pleased to hear that considerable funding will be provided to allow quite substantial works to be completed at three pier and harbour projects in East Cork. Through these works additional berthing space and lighting will be provided at Ballycotton Pier, significant safety improvements will be made to the slipway at Knockadoon and upgrade and repair works will be conducted at various points in Youghal Harbour”, noted David Stanton. “Such improvements will only increase safety and encourage greater use of local coastal installations by marine leisure enthusiasts. I must acknowledge the important social and economic role that piers and harbours play in the wellbeing of rural coastal communities in Cork East through both fishing and marine leisure activities while also increasing the tourism product of the local area. I have no doubt that such funding will provide a welcome economic boost in encouraging local marine activity and I would hope that works will get underway on repairs and enhancements as soon as possible given current restrictions”, concluded David Stanton.

Meanwhile, Cork East Sinn Fein TD Pat Buckley said:

“We have an abundance of coastline in East Cork, and whilst improvements are very welcome there also overdue. Any improvements to our harbour and piers will only enhance these areas and is essential if we are to see our tourism industry grow. Hopefully, contracts will be signed and works begin immediately.”

