Mayor of the County of Cork extends thanks for Cork Volunteer Week 2020

22 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Marking Cork Volunteer Week 2020, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Ian Doyle has expressed his gratitude for the heroic voluntary effort that has come to fore throughout the county in the struggle against Covid 19.

As part of the national response to the Covid 19 crisis, Cork County Council has coordinated a countywide Community Response Programme, bringing together statutory and voluntary organisations. Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Ian Doyle welcomed the opportunity of this year’s Cork Volunteer Week to acknowledge the vital contribution of the many volunteers who have played a key part in Cork County’s Community Call response.

Under normal circumstances, Cork Volunteer Week, organised by Cork Volunteer Centre, delivers a programme of face to face events to showcase the phenomenal work done in Cork. As such events cannot take place this year due to Covid 19; the focus is on recognising, celebrating and thanking Cork’s volunteers virtually for their incredible response to this challenging situation.

As Mayor of the County of Cork and as a member of the Cork County Community Support Forum, Cllr Ian Doyle welcomed this initiative by Cork Volunteer Centre, saying:

“Over two months ago, our communities, our county and our nation were faced with a crisis, the likes of which has not been experienced in living history. Each and every one of us has been asked to make extraordinary sacrifices, and in making them we have succeeded in flattening the curve. Some members of our community went even further, our frontline emergency workers and volunteers. I would like to congratulate Cork Volunteer Centre on the amazing work that they do and for co-ordinating this week of celebration to acknowledge the incredible work carried out by volunteers. Now is an important time to recognise the heroes in our midst, and I invite everyone to participate on social media by sharing your gratitude with the hashtags #RebelResponse and #CVW2020, and tagging @VolunteerCork between now and May 24th.”

Nominations are now open for Cork Volunteer Awards 2020, visit www.volunteercork.ie for details on how to nominate.