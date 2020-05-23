BALLINCOLLIG: Water off for up to 10,000 households

23 May 2020, 8.18pm

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork City Council wish to advise customers from Curraghleigh to West of Ballincollig in Cork that there will be a water supply interruption that could affect up to 10,000 people from this evening until tomorrow due to a significant pipe burst. The pipe is a 14″ Asbestos Concrete pipe which is located on the Inniscarra Road to the north side of the river, near Ballincollig Park. The road is currently closed as there is a large hole in the road which was caused by the burst and An Garda Síochána and the Fire Brigade are in attendance. Irish Water Operations Lead, Neil Smyth said “ This is a significant burst and our crews will endeavour to get the repair works completed as soon as possible, however, we would like to ask the public for their patience as we try and get this issue fixed. It will take some time to fix but we will also try and get supply to half the affected community as well”.

Crews are currently being mobilised and will begin repair works as soon as possible. The areas impacted are west Ballincollig from the Supervalu in Ballincollig, Ovens, west of Whitehorse and also Kerrypike and Killeens. Crews will work this evening to repair the burst and endeavour to restore supply to as many homes as possible by backfeeding supply. The repair is unlikely to be completed in full this evening with full supply to be restored gradually to all affected customers as soon as possible tomorrow. Customers should contact 1850278278 with their queries and there will be a further update tomorrow.