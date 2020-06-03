WEST CORK: Eccles Hotel upgraded from 3-Stars to 4-Stars **** @Eccles_Hotel @EAttwell

3 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Eccles Hotel & Spa in Glengarriff, West Cork has been recognised with a four-star status (****), in recognition of the hotel’s facilities and accommodation offering. Glengarriff is a scenic village in deep West Cork, being 1h 40mins drive West of Cork City.

Refurbishment

The landmark 18th Century building enjoyed a refurbishment this year. Many original features, such as the Victorian metalwork facade and interior fireplaces have been restored. The upgrades included a bedroom refit, the addition of a wellness spa, and a cliff-top outdoor thermal area.

Celebrity chef

In the kitchen, chef Eddie Attwell uses fresh ingredients the hotel’s own garden and polytunnels,and from West Cork’s many artisan food and drink suppliers.

“Eddie is a keenly seasonal chef, well known for his love of home grown, local and foraged foods and that sense of immediacy informs all of his menus – and ‘breakfast like a king’ could well be his motto.” (Georgina Campbell, February 2020)

The hotel has hosted many well-known names including Pippa Middleton, Maureen O’Hara, Maeve Binchy, WB Yeats, George Bernard Shaw, and Enid Blyton

The hotel is a member of the Historic Hotels of Europe collection, and will reopen on 20 July 2020

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media