Cork Businessman finalist for ‘EY Entrepreneur of the Year’ @AndrewMackin

17 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The shortlist for the 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards has been announced with a total of 24 finalists selected from across the island of Ireland. Local businessman, Andy Mackin is one of those shortlisted, whittled down from more than 100 nominations by an independent judging panel.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year is a unique global program that supports and recognises entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership and success. Now in its 23rd year, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland Awards programme works to recognise, promote and build a supportive community around Ireland’s high-growth entrepreneurs.

Finalists will compete across three categories – Emerging, Industry and International, with one overall winner selected as The EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 in November. Mackin CEO, Andy will be competing in the ‘International’ category.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Cork, Mackin originally began as an Environmental Health & Safety consultancy and in recent years, the business has diversified into the recruiting and talent management space, offering workforce solutions globally, with offices in Ireland, UK, USA, Hong Kong and Shanghai, with upcoming plans to further develop in Canada and Switzerland.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have made the finals of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020” says Andy. “It is such an amazing honour for both myself and all of the team at Mackin and to have the opportunity to be working with a company such as EY is incredible. The EY programme closely aligns with my values and goals as it is passionate about promoting entrepreneurship and empowering business owners to grow their business in Ireland and globally. I am looking forward to a successful year of growth, both as an individual and as a company and I can’t wait to see what the rest of 2020 brings.”

