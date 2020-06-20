RE-ASSURANCE: Fine Gael haven’t forgotten about Cork-Limerick Motorway

20 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Limerick to Cork M20 motorway will not be side-tracked – says Fine Gael Limerick TD

Fine Gael Limerick TD and Minister of State, Patrick O’Donovan, has said the M20 Limerick-Cork motorway project is well underway and will not be side-tracked.

Minister O’Donovan said work on the M20 Limerick to Cork motorway is well underway and will not be side-tracked by commentary coming out of political party meetings in Dublin.

“This project, which is long awaited by the people of Limerick, Cork and everywhere in between, was given a vital boost earlier this year with the allocation of €3 million by Transport Infrastructure Ireland. “The project is already progressing as a result, and I wish to assure people in the Mid-West that the M20 absolutely will be completed, despite some media reporting today. “Route options on the existing N20 corridor are being progressed with public consultation to take place at the end of this year, and a final route to be decided by mid 2021. “In the drafting of the Programme for Government, Fine Gael prioritised balanced regional development. We are committed to growing cities like Limerick and Cork as a counterbalance to Dublin, and we understand the benefits that can come from connecting communities in our smaller cities and rural towns. “The importance of the M20 in driving this balanced regional development cannot be underestimated, and Fine Gael will see this project through for the benefit of the people of the Mid-West and the overall economy.”

