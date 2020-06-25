100 years ago Queenstown was renamed to Cobh (Town was the last port of call of the Titanic)

25 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

As part of their Commemorations Programme, Cork County Council have provided support to the Cobh 1916 Centenary Committee for their plans to celebrate a very significant anniversary for the harbour town; name change from Queenstown to Cobh on July 2nd, 1920. Although the proposed re-enactment to mark this centenary cannot now take place due to COVID19 restrictions, Cork County Council is committed to the continued support of this group and the many others throughout the County who will deliver commemoration events in 2021.

