€550,000 to benefit Youghal and Mitchelstown

25 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Youghal and Mitchelstown to benefit from Rural Regeneration and Development Fund funding of over – David Stanton

Cork East Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Justice & Equality, David Stanton, is delighted to learn that the Department of Rural and Community Development will allocate total funding of €551,250 between two historic projects in Cork East Constituency under Category 2 of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

Regeneration of Youghal town centre and the development of a future vision for the disused former Youghal Courthouse at Market Square – €281,250

Development of a Georgian Cultural Heritage Quarter for Mitchelstown – €270,000

Category 2 of the RRDF provides funding for large-scale strategic projects which aim to assist in the regeneration and economic development of local towns and villages. Such funding will enable the continued development of these projects by allowing their progression to detailed design stage, property acquisition or to prepare for the planning and procurement processes. As part of the allocation announced by the Department, two local projects have been approved for funding:

“I am very pleased to learn that two projects in Cork East have received substantial funding under the second RRDF call for Category 2 project proposals. This will ensure that the historic heart of both Youghal and Mitchelstown will see considerable development with the conversion of the old Youghal Courthouse into a tourism centre and civic amenity and the regeneration of Mitchelstown’s Georgian Quarter”,

said David Stanton.

“These projects are of significant cultural and historic importance to these towns and I have no doubt that their further development will provide an additional boost to the local tourism product as the economy emerges from lockdown restrictions. Such investment is critical in ensuring that town and village communities can begin to progress further development and tourism opportunities in light of the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring that projects are brought to the point where they are construction ready”,

concluded David Stanton.

