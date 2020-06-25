Carrigaline Court Hotel re-opens after COVID19

25 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Carrigaline Court Hotel has announced that it will reopen its doors to the public on Monday 29th June in line with Government recommendations.

From Monday 29th June, the Hotel will open for accommodation stays, and are delighted to be opening Collins Bar and the Bistro Restaurant. Both residents and non-residents will be able to enjoy breakfast, morning pastries, lunch and dinner at the hotel.

In line with current Government restrictions, the bar will only be able to host guests that wish to avail of food offerings on a table service basis. Guests will be encouraged to book in advance by contacting 021 4852100.

The hotel received further good news this week with the announcement that the General Manager Jerry Healy won the coveted Hotel Manager of the Year category in the prestigious annual ‘Irish Hotel Awards’.

Mr. Healy commented: ‘We’re delighted to reopen the hotel on the 29th June both to visitors and to guests of our bar and restaurant. I am delighted to be awarded Hotel Manager of the Year from the Irish Hotels Awards, and I see it as a recognition to the entire hotel team and the service they provide to our guests’.

Following Government guidelines, the Carrigaline Court Hotel has been working behind the scenes on developing new safety and hygiene practices known as their ‘Stay Safe’ approach to provide additional reassurance to guests. Measures include Perspex screens at reception, hand sanitiser stations, increased signage, enhanced cleaning procedures as well as a Staff Education Programme.

The hotel is perfectly located nearby Camden Fort, Fota Wildlife Park, and Spike Island, as well as the Crosshaven Greenway cycle path and nearby beaches such as Myrtleville and Garretstown, the latter renowned for surfing.

To celebrate their reopening, the hotel is offering 20% off accommodation for stays across the Summer.

