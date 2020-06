25 June 2020, Thursday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cllr. Ian Doyle (FF), Mayor of the County of Cork made a courtesy visit to Bishops Fintan Gavin, Bishop of the Diocese of Cork and Ross and Bishop Willian Crean, Bishop of Cloyne Diocese. Cork is such a large County there are two separate Catholic dioceses.

This is his final week of the Mayor’s term in office as a new county mayor will be elected on Friday. A Mayor is elected by the 55 Cllrs from among their number.

