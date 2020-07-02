AWARDS: Cork Chamber of Commerce named ‘2020 Chamber of the Year’

2 July 2020

Cork Chamber was today awarded the title of ‘2020 Chamber of the Year’ at the Chambers Ireland annual Chamber Awards, sponsored by Zurich. The Awards recognise the outstanding work of Chambers throughout the country while providing a national platform for Chambers to share and promote how they continue to be active and excel in developing initiatives, events, campaigns and further activities that contribute to their Chamber locality and wider geographic region.

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber on receiving the award stated that “I am truly delighted and proud to accept this award on behalf of all at Cork Chamber. The Chamber membership, committees, board and President all contribute hugely to the overall success of the organisation and that synergy of volunteerism with our professional team is essential. 2019 was a milestone for the Chamber celebrating 200 years of Championing Cork and 2020 is an exceptional year for us all for very different reasons, but the spirit of Cork Chamber members has empowered a steadfast ambition for the region.”

Mr Healy highlighted that “Through both positive and challenging circumstances my colleagues at Cork Chamber have proven to be exemplary professionals, with a dedication to our members and the organsiation that goes above and beyond. They should rightly be proud to have their achievements lauded here today. It is a time of change and though there remain some uncertainties, our members can be assured that they have the support of a Chamber at the top of its game.”

Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber on the announcement said that “It is a great honour for Cork Chamber to receive this national award and recognition from Chambers Ireland and sponsors Zurich for the work we do. We thank our members and many stakeholder partners, whose vibrancy, energy and drive has built the excellent reputation of our city region, and we are committed to building a sustainable and resilient economic future for all. I would like to recognise the work of my board colleagues and the excellent team at the Chamber led by CEO Conor Healy for their outstanding contribution, duly recognised with this award.”

