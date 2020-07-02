Social housing construction resumes after COVID19

2 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council in partnership with Tipson Ltd has recommenced works on the Sweetfields Social Housing Development on Chickley’s Road, Parkmountain, Youghal. The scheme is a mix of 2, 3 and 4-bed homes with 35 units in total. The first phase of the scheme consists of 12 houses and is due for completion at the end of August 2020, with the remainder being completed and delivered in phases before July 2021.

The newly elected Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the scheme saying

“The recommencement of these works in my hometown of Youghal will make a huge difference both to people in need of housing and to the community of Youghal. Under Project ACT, Youghal’s residents play a vital role in supporting the reactivation of the local economy. With the recent Rural Regeneration & Development Fund announcement for the regeneration of Youghal Town Centre and works due to commence on the extension of Youghal Eco Boardwalk, I’m looking forward to seeing Youghal grow from strength to strength.”

The Council’s Chief Executive Tim Lucey added

“As restrictions ease, Cork County Council will relentlessly pursue our targets of delivering excellent service for the communities of Cork. Chickleys Road is just one example of developments that will see Cork County continue to grow sustainably in line with our mission to support communities, local economies and to foster an excellent quality of life.”

