Businesswoman of the Year Awards Open for Submissions

7 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New categories reflect the current ‘COVID19 business environment’

Network Ireland Cork has unveiled new categories for its annual prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards, reflecting the new realities of business life in 2020. The Power Within Champion — recognising those who overcame challenges in business arising from COVID-19 — is one of six categories now open to members at networkireland.ie/award-application, with the closing date for submissions on Friday, 17 July.

Categories for the 2020 Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards, sponsored by Brown Thomas, also include the all new Online Business Transformation, Business Innovation and Transformative Employee along with the existing Emerging New Business and Solo Businesswoman. Judges are Ernest Cantillon of Electric Bar and Kinsale Spirit Company; Sharon Corcoran, Director of Economic Development & Tourism at Cork County Council and Elmarie Kelleher, Branch manager of AIB.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 28 August and will go forward for the Network Ireland Business Awards on 2 October. Virgin Media TV presenter Elaine Crowley is to host the national event.

Speaking on the Businesswoman of the Year Awards, Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O’Sullivan said: “We have seen great resilience and creativity across businesses in Cork in recent months, with many pivoting and adapting during these uncertain times. With the Power Within Champion award, we want to commend our members who have shown great strength in the past four months in the midst of a crisis.

“My focus during this presidency is to aspire members to become leaders in their fields. This has been a year like no other, so it’s never been more important for those in the business community to showcase their excellence, resilience, strength and capability. I would implore our members to enter the 2020 awards, or nominate a colleague, and celebrate the innovative work they are doing.”

The organisation’s Vice-President and Awards organiser, Barbara Nugent expressed her appreciation to this year’s judges and sponsors on behalf of Network Ireland Cork. “We welcome Brown Thomas back as our main sponsor again this year, and thank them for their continued commitment to the awards. The event will also be supported by AIB, the organisation’s official partner. We are incredibly appreciative of both Brown Thomas and AIB’s support in the promotion of female business leadership. We would also like to thank our judges, Elmarie, Ernest and Sharon ahead of the process, for what will be, I’m sure, a very difficult task in choosing the winners.”

Network Ireland Cork is a not-for-profit Cork organisation that is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country.

