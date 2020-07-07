Séamus Harnedy fundraising for Cope Foundation

7 July 2020
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Cork senior hurler Séamus Harnedy has a sister called Cáit, who is supported by Cope Foundation.
Séamus says he appreciates how 2,800 people with disabilities in Cork benefit from the well-known charity.
Séamus is taking part in the ‘5 Peaks 1 Week’ challenge. The five mountains being targeted are the highest in Munster. They include Carrauntoohil, Galtymore, Knockmealdown, Moylussa, and Knockboy.
Cork Senior Hurler, Séamus Harnedy has a fundraising goal as he forms his team for Cope Foundation’s 5 Peaks 1 Week Challenge. Pictured here with his sister Cáit Harnedy in Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Picture Darragh Kane