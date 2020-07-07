This Cork TD is an expert on both Social Protection & Agriculture

7 July 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork recent lost it’s Agriculture Minister, as in the new Government Macroom;’s Michael Creed (FG) moved to the back benches, but Cork does have an Agri spokesman of another colour now, as Labour TD for Cork East Sean Sherlock has been appointed as his party’s spokesperson on Social Protection, Rural and Community Affairs and the Islands, along with Agriculture and the Marine

Deputy Sherlock said;

“The Department of Social Protection touches all families in some way throughout their lives. Labour has a policy outlook that ensures that no one person falls below a social net that pushes them further into poverty. This is a vulnerable time for many and the Social Protection system has to work for them and not against them. We must continue to advocate for those who feel marginalised. The days of secure employment are uncertain but support for those who need must be enhanced. The system must work for all without exception.“

“This is a most challenging time for those involved in the agriculture and forestry sector. I look forward to being an advocate for farmers and helping them to negotiate the challenges faced by climate change. There’s a balance to be struck between ensuring productivity and secure farm incomes and meeting our climate change obligations. Farmers have to be a part of that Just Transition and should not be left behind. I’ve argued for that on the Climate Action Committee. My appointment as spokesperson is a continuation of that work. I look forward to reaching out to the farming organisations in the coming weeks.”

Deputy Sherlock was also appointed Chair of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media