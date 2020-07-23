VIDEO: Triskel Arts Centre re-opens tomorrow

23 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

After closing more than four months ago due to the Covid-19 crisis, Triskel Arts Centre is re-opening its doors to the public on Friday 24thand, even though things will look a little different, what remains the same is their commitment to providing quality entertainment for the people of Cork.

Tony Sheehan, Artistic Director with Triskel, said, “It’s been wonderful to see the creativity and ingenuity of artists and arts workers in the online space throughout these last few strange months. But nothing compares to the live experience and we are looking forward to welcoming the people of Cork back to our beautiful building.”

Triskel will open with cinema on Fridays and Saturdays, starting with The Lighthouse on Friday 24 July at 3pm. Social distancing guidelines mean capacity is restricted to just 18 people per screening and Triskel have implemented a number of measures to ensure everyone has a safe, relaxing and enjoyable experience, including making pre-booking essential and changing the entrance to Triskel Christchurch on South Main Street.

Gillian Hennessy, Marketing Manager with Triskel, said, “We’re working hard to make sure the process is as simple and clear as possible so that people can feel comfortable about coming to Triskel. Once they feel safe, they can forget the outside world for a few hours and enjoy some great films.”

Other films due to be screened include classic film The Elephant Man, Color Out of Space starring Nicholas Cage and impressively chilling #MeToo era drama The Assistant.

You can book tickets and read the new measures at www.triskelartscentre.ie

Friday 24 and Saturday 25 July: THE LIGHTHOUSE 3pm & 7.30pm

Friday 31 July and Saturday 1 August: PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE 3pm & 7.30pm

Friday 7 and Saturday 8 August: COLOR OUT OF SPACE 3pm & 7.30pm

Saturday 15 August: THE ELEPHANT MAN 3pm & 7.30pm

Friday 21 and Saturday 22 August: THE ASSISTANT 3.30pm (Sat 22nd only) & 7.30pm

Friday 28 August: DOGS DON’T WEAR PANTS 3pm & 7.30pm

