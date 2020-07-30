WATCH: John Spillane livestreams TWO gigs from DeBarra’s Folk Club, Clonakilty, #WestCork

30 July 2020

What: Live online ticketed gig from DeBarra’s Folk Club, Clonakilty

When: Thursday, 6 August 2020. Show 1: 9pm Irish time / 10pm GMT+2 & Show 2: 11pm Irish Time

How much: €12 – Full Price, €20 – Group Ticket (For more than one person viewing), €10 – Student/OAP/Retired/Pensioner/Unwaged,

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/316700999518070/

Ticket link: http://debarra.ie/listings/john-spillane-12/

John Spillane has continued his now legendary DeBarra’s residency, playing the first Thursday of every month, for nearly 20 years – he has performed through snowstorms, through floods, through health scares, and most recently through lockdown and the all-encompassing COVID-19 pandemic – albeit virtually!

On Thursday 6th August, John performs once again from behind closed doors on the DeBarra’s stage, with his band. He will perform two very special shows on the night which will be livestreamed and ticketed.

The shows, titled ‘Reeling in the years with John Spillane’, will see John and band play songs old and new from the Gaelic Hit Factory’s back catalogue, spanning the last 30 years. Each show will be live and invariably different with the early show starting at 9pm (GMT+1) to cater for John’s Irish and European fans, and a second show going out live for his North American fanbase at 5pm CT / 6pm ET – (11pm GMT+1).

This is a live streamed ticketed event only. It will not be available via Facebook or other social media platforms. Once a ticket is purchased, the show can be exclusively viewed via a private Youtube link.

Purchase a ticket from DeBarra’s or John’s website, and on the evening of the show you will be emailed a private link to watch the gig. The link will be sent out 15 minutes before the performance to your email address. Please ensure that you enter a valid email address to the purchase page so that you can receive the link. If you purchase a ticket with PayPal, you will receive the gig link via the email address listed on that PayPal account.

Tickets are €12 and €10 (Students, OAP’s, unwaged), there is also a group rate of €20 for people watching together in their social bubbles.

Be sure to post song requests into the events page in the build-up to the show and get ready to reel back the years with the mighty John Spillane.

