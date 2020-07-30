IRISH FAMINE: Skibbereen Heritage Centre releases new video on graveyard

30 July 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Skibbereen Heritage Centre has released another graveyard video tour, this time on Aughadown Graveyard. The videos are voiced in serious whisper tones like an impersonator of RTE’s Jennie O’Sullivan! There is also some Jeremy Irons in there. Great credit is due to all involved in these interesting videos which History more interesting.

Aughadown Graveyard is one of the most beautiful medieval graveyards in West Cork. Located on the banks of the River Ilen, west of Skibbereen town, it contains burials from the Roman Catholic, Church of Ireland and Methodist communities from Lisheen and Aughadown parishes and other areas of West Cork. This short film looks at some of the more famous people buried there – including the soldier who fought with King William of Orange at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 who is buried alongside a young IRA soldier who was shot in 1922; a doctor who risked his life daily during Ireland’s Great Famine and the man who is credited with saving the name ‘Skibbereen’.

Below are three other graveyards in this series by Skibbereen Heritage Centre.

Abbeystrowry



Abbeymahon



Caheragh



Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media