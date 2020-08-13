The unexplained death of a 35-year-old man in Cork City

13 August 2020

By Tom Collins

Gardaí investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cork City are appealing for information

Investigating Gardaí attended the scene at Merchant’s Quay Car Park, on the Parnell Place side, shortly after 11.30am yesterday. The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out. A post mortem took place this afternoon August 13 at Cork University Hospital, the results of which have been given to Gardaí.

Gardaí are asking the following to contact Bridewell Garda Station at 021-4943330, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station:

Anyone who was in Mr Dineen’s company from Saturday.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual in Merchants Quay Car Park and its environs from Saturday to Wednesday.

Anyone that availed of the services of the Merchants Quay Shopping centre car park who may have noticed anything, particularly drivers with dashcam footage from Saturday to Wednesday.

