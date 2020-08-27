A Cork Hotel is hosting the Largest Sculpture Exhibition in Ireland

27 August 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A Sculpture Exhibition has been installed at The Montenotte Hotel’s sunken Victorian Gardens for the next four weeks, in association with the Kildare Gallery.

In keeping with The Montenotte’s commitment to support Irish art and culture, 39 sculptures by 18 Irish artists, including Bob Quinn, Stephanie Hess and Donnacha Cahill have adorned the gardens, which also boast a wildflower meadow, a woodland walk and a picturesque fountain. The works range in themes, scale and materials including ceramic, bronze, bog oak and copper steel.

With showcase events like Bloom cancelled, this is the largest outdoor exhibition of its kind in Ireland this year.

Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to visit the Sculpture Exhibition and wander around the wonder of these secret gardens, which were only recently rediscovered and restored to their former glory of 100 years ago. Your body and mind will truly relax as you peruse the art, breathe in the aromatic scents of lavender, myrtle and rosemary, and listen to the soothing sounds of the water fountain.

You can also take in the spectacular views of the exhibition, Victorian Gardens and Cork city from a high at The Montenotte’s recently refurbished Panorama Terrace. You can see why it’s one of Ireland’s “most instragrammable hotels”

Commenting at the launch, Manager at The Montenotte Brian Bowler said, “We are delighted to host such a magnificent Sculpture Exhibition in association with the Kildare Gallery, after a hugely successful inaugural event in 2019. It’s part of our ongoing ethos to support Irish artists, and it has never been more important to do, as the arts community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.”, said Brian Bowler, Manager at The Montenotte Hotel. “To see these incredible sculptures against the backdrop of our re-discovered sunken Victorian gardens is a stunning sight to behold”.

Ruth Liddle from the Kildare Gallery said, “We are thrilled to return to The Montenotte Hotel with an extra special collection by Irish Sculptors this year, including Brian O’ Loughlin, Anna Campbell & Clodagh Redden who is living & working in West Cork. With events like Bloom cancelled, there is no large-scale outdoor Sculpture Exhibition taking place this year in Ireland, so we are very grateful to The Montenotte for giving artists such an incredible platform to showcase their work.”

The Sculpture Exhibition at The Montenotte will run until September 26th. All of the pieces are available to purchase and more information can be found on www.themontenottehotel.com/sculpture or www.thekildaregallery.ie .

The Montenotte also has an ongoing Artist in Residence programme, where they showcase stunning paintings from Irish artists throughout the boutique hotel all year, in association with The Gallery Kinsale. The current artist in residence is Debbie Chapman, whose latest work looks at our response to having our movements restricted and the opportunity to view the world through a new lens.

For more see TheMontenotteHotel.com/sculpture

