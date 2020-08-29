New artwork on Grand Parade celebrates Cork’s post punk scene

29 August 2020

By Tom Collins

New artwork on Grand Parade pays homage to Corks vibrant post punk music scene 40 years ago, and heralds the anniversary of an album recorded in Cork in the summer of 1980.

Kaught at the Kampus was recorded live in the Arcadia and includes tracks from four of the city’s cutting edge post punk bands; Urban Blitz, Mean Features, Microdisney and Nun Attax. The album was later released on Elvera Butler’s Reekus records, and stands today as an important testament to the vibrant music scene in the city at that time.

One of the two murals spotlights the legendary Nun Attax, a ground breaking punk band from Churchfield, and one of the city’s first. Nun Attax went on to release a number of records in the 1980s as Five Go Down to the Sea?

The artwork, produced by Fiona O’Mahony (Conjun Box) with Siobhan Bardsley (Cork Zine Archive), features some previously unpublished photographs of the bands by Ciarán Ó Tuama, Pat Galvin and Colm Henry. The installation is a collaboration with Cork City Libraries and Cork City Council.

“This is the third mural in this location in collaboration with Cork City Libraries’ Rory Gallagher Music Library celebrating the vibrant music life of the city”, said Patricia Looney, Cork City Library, “The libraries and Cork City Council are delighted to continue this collaboration with Fiona and Siobhán.”

Join us for a celebration of Kaught at the Kampus on Culture Night (Friday 18th September) in Cork City Library, Grand Parade. An anniversary edition of the album is due for release later this year.

