Gurranabraher Credit Union support COVID19 mask wearing campaign

30 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Following on from the recent Government decision to make the waring of masks mandatory in all retail settings, Community lender, Gurranabraher Credit Union is providing reusable masks to their members as part of their “Mask-up” Campaign. This announcement comes in the wake of the recent decision not to move to Phase 4 plan of easing the lockdown.

The Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, who launched the Gurranabraher

“Mask-up” campaign praised the initiative saying: “it was great to see Gurranabraher Credit Union on the front line supporting local community, supporting local organisations who are have come together to battle this pandemic and I urge everyone to “Mask-up” where possible.”

Speaking at the launch of the “Mask-up” Campaign, Eamon Kirwan, Chair of Gurranabraher Credit Union, said:

“Our Credit Union have always shared both the good and the bad times with our members. Now more than ever we need to pull together to protect the most vulnerable in our community. That is why our “Mask-up” Campaign will not only provide face masks for our members but will also create awareness around the importance of the wearing of masks in public areas to protect all our members”

Also speaking the launch, Philip Hosford, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union, said:

“We want our members to feel safe when they come in to our offices, that’s why we will be providing masks to all members who need them. I also want to acknowledge the strong community spirit shown locally during the pandemic. In adversity that spirit shone through and again demonstrated how strong our community can be when working as one to find positive solutions rather than focusing on the negative. That’s why we are calling on our members to work with us to protect the most vulnerable in our community and join our campaign to “Mask-Up.”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media