PHOTOS: Ordination of Church of Ireland Deacons in Bandon, West Cork & and Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork City

30 August 2020, Sunday By Bryan Smyth bryan@TheCork.ie Religious News in brief Pictured are, the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, former Archbishop of Armagh and Patrick Culleton, newly ordained Deacon, at The Ordination of Deacons by the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, at the request of The Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, at Saint Peter's Church, Bandon, Co. Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. Pictured are, the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, former Archbishop of Armagh and Sabrina Cooke, newly ordained Deacon, at The Ordination of Deacons by the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, at the request of The Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, at Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. Pictured are, The Very Reverend Nigel Dunne, Dean of Cork, Archdeacon Adrian Wilkinson, the Rev. Ted Ardis, the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, former Archbishop of Armagh, the Rev Anne Skuse, the Very Rev Susan Green, Sabrina Cooke, newly ordained Deacon and John Jermyn, Diocesan Registar, at The Ordination of Deacons by the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, at the request of The Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, at Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. Pictured is Patrick Culleton, newly ordained Deacon, at The Ordination of Deacons by the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, at the request of The Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, at Saint Peter's Church, Bandon, Co. Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. Pictured is Sabrina Cooke, newly ordained Deacon with her parents, Dermot Cooke and Sheila Cooke, at The Ordination of Deacons by the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, at the request of The Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, at Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. Pictured is Sabrina Cooke, newly ordained Deacon with her children, Alexander and Helena Cooke Nivet, at The Ordination of Deacons by the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, at the request of The Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, at Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. Pictured are, The Very Reverend Nigel Dunne, Dean of Cork, Archdeacon Adrian Wilkinson, the Rev. Ted Ardis, the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, former Archbishop of Armagh, the Rev Anne Skuse, the Very Rev Susan Green, Sabrina Cooke, newly ordained Deacon and John Jermyn, Diocesan Registar, at The Ordination of Deacons by the Right Rev. Dr. Richard Clarke, at the request of The Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, at Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan. PHOTOS: Ordination of Church of Ireland Deacons in Bandon, West Cork & and Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork City