Cork man collects €6.99 million Lotto winnings

30 August 2020

By Mary Bermingham

tom@TheCork.ie

You might remember a few months ago someone in Cork won the Lotto Jackpot of Saturday 20th June 2020 Well, this week the lucky family actually claimed their winnings of €6,993,904. The family were represented by a man who said they wished to claim their prize anonymously. They purchased their lucky ticket Murphy’s CircleK service station at Vicars Road, Togher.

Speaking as his family collected the €6.99 million prize, the winning father of the group recalled his reaction to winning the jackpot prize:

“I didn’t tell anybody about it for a day,” he chuckled. “I was eating my dinner in front of the telly on Saturday night when the Lotto numbers were rolling out. I pulled the ticket out of my pocket and every single number on my ticket was on the television in front of me. To me, there must have been a mistake and I needed to comprehend this myself before I told anybody else. I was absolutely sick to my stomach and my dinner went straight into the bin! Obviously the entire family was worried about me so I just went up to bed and I stared at the ceiling the entire night without getting a wink of sleep! I cannot describe the relief when I was finally able to tell my family the next morning,”

The spokesperson for the family syndicate said that his family have taken the last number of months to adjust to their newfound fortune and they now feel comfortable putting plans into place for their winnings,

“We’ve had all summer to think about what we want to do with our money. We have a very small group of friends and family who we have trusted with our good news so we are planning to pay off some bills and mortgages. We will be sure to look after those people who are so important to us”

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media