JOBS: How to train as a dog groomer: Irish academy @BowesBarker secures Ofqual accreditation

30 August 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Barker & Bowes is well known as a dog grooming salon in Castletroy, Limerick. It has already won the title of Retailer of the Year, and Limerick City and County Enterprise Awards, and now it’s expanding. The firm is opening a dog grooming Training Academy for those who want a professional career in dog grooming. Barker & Bowes has just received accreditation, audit and approval as one of only two training centres in Ireland to deliver Ofqual international accredited iPET courses for the dog grooming sector in the Republic of Ireland.

Well-known Businesswoman Grace Gallagher from the Barker & Bowes Training Academy told us: “What was really important to us was the capability to train to a professional and very high standard for those already working in the dog grooming industry, as well as new entrants. We wanted accreditation by internationally recognised bodies which, following an extensive learning, audit and approval process, we are thrilled to have received from Ofqual and iPET. This means that any new student, or those currently working in dog grooming, can now graduate with us as ‘professionally qualified’ so they can travel the world, and work in this field given the global status of these qualifications.”

The new Academy can also cater for many dog owners who want to give their own dogs extra care. Starting in November 2020, The Academy will host a series of one day interactive classes in Canine First Aid and Emergency Response.

Castletroy is just 1h 20mins from Cork City; or 55mins from Mallow, Co Cork; or 35mins from Charleville, Co Cork. The precise address of the academy is: 3 Newtown Centre, Annacotty, Limerick, V94 N82R

Grace Gallagher concluded: “Everyone loves their dog but not everyone wants a career in grooming and we have seen lots of interest and questions about first aid for dogs. In response to that we are launching this short one day programme, which is also an iPET Network Level 3 Award those who want to be prepared should a pet need emergency treatment. This qualification is the first of its kind and also a regulated qualification on the Ofqual National Framework”

About Ofqual

The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (known as Ofqual maintains standards and confidence in vocational and technical qualifications. It’s based in Coventry, England. Ofqual accredited courses are recognised worldwide.

About iPET

The iPET Network was founded within the Ofqual structure to develop and accredit courses related to dog grooming and related areas. It’s based in Cheshire, England. Their wealth of knowledge in the pet sector and continuous trading, keeps them up to date with the changes in the industry and allows them to continually update training programmes to be truly beneficial to learners. ctor-specific Awarding Organisation and are constantly developing new Canine and Feline qualifications in the industry.

