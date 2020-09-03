Jameson Irish Whiskey recruiting ambitious engineers for 2-year Graduate Programme – at Midleton, Co Cork

3 September 2020

Irish Distillers, makers of some of the world’s most enjoyed whiskeys and one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of spirits and wines, is looking for engineering graduates to apply for the newly launched Jameson Engineering Graduate Programme. The programme, which is now open for applications, offers graduate engineers the opportunity to begin an exciting career with the world’s leading producer of Irish whiskey.

As part of the 2-year programme, graduates will work alongside a world-class whiskey production team with state-of-the-art technology in a challenging but rewarding placement that offers real responsibilities, structured learning, defined rotations, and project work. The programme offers placements at either Midleton Distillery, Midleton, Co Cork, or at Irish Distillers’ bottling operations plant in Dublin, where the world’s best-selling Irish whiskeys are created and bottled before being exported around the globe.

Mairead Griffin, Head of Talent Acquisition at Irish Distillers said:

“At Irish Distillers, we have a history of supporting and nurturing young talent and now, through the launch of the Jameson Engineering Graduate Programme, we want to leverage this experience to support the next generation of engineers. Engineers play a fundamental role in the distillation and bottling processes, and we want to make sure that we have a pipeline of talent to meet our business needs, now and in the future. We already have a team of capable and talented engineers within the business who have risen up through the ranks. Our production leadership teams are ready to support and guide our new engineering graduates through the two-year programme. “In Cork, graduates will build technical expertise with both theoretical and practical technical training on distillation pots, distillation columns, vessels, pumps, valves and instrumentation, boilers, conveyor belts, heat exchangers and automation control systems. While graduates in Dublin will have the opportunity to engage with and receive training on our fully automated state of the art process systems and packaging equipment,” added Mairead. “The programme is designed to give graduates ownership of their career aspirations, supported by practical experience and training to help them succeed. We are looking for curious self-starters, who view a challenge as an opportunity. We see the successful candidates as having the desire to turn a job into a passion,” she concluded.

Graduates will also attend the Irish Whiskey Academy, a state-of-the-art training facility located in County Cork on the grounds of Midleton Distillery, which focuses on the production and heritage of Irish whiskey produced at Midleton.

The programme offers a structured learning programme that provides professional, technical and personal skills development through onboarding, rotations, professional skills development, a mentoring and buddy framework, project work, and technical skills development. The programme is initially seeking Level 8 and 9 graduates from Process and Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Mechatronics, Design or Automation Engineering.

For more information about the programme and the application process, see www.jamesongraduateprogramme.com/graduate-engineer

Applications for the next intake close on 29 October 2020, with placements beginning on 1 September 2021.

About Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers is one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of spirits and wines, and producer of some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys. Led by Jameson, our brands are driving the global renaissance of Irish whiskey. Jameson is the world’s bestselling Irish whiskey, experiencing 30 years of consecutive growth and hitting sales of 8m cases in 2019. Our brands are exported to 130+ markets, with over 70 of those experiencing double or triple-digit growth. Irish Distillers was formed in 1966, when a merger took place between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries Company. In 1988 Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard, gaining access to unprecedented levels of investment and an extensive global distribution network. Since 2012, we have invested over €400 million to double our production and bottling capacity to meet global demand for our products. They employ over 600 people across our operations in Cork and Dublin.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets.

