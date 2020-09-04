Hello Mary Lou… Taoiseach Mary Lou?

4 September 2020

By Tom Collins

Mary Lou McDonald 13/8 from 5/2 to Become Next Taoiseach, Sinn Féin 16/1 from 33/1 to Win Overall Majority, say bookmakers

Just last week it looked like so Cork TD Simon Coveney may be headed for Europe, but now that his name of off the list for consideration others are coming to the fore.

Mary Lou McDonald has picked up momentum again to become the next Taoiseach after the next general election.

Mary Lou, not one for holding back when expressing her opinion on the current government, stated in the Dáil this week that both “chaos and confusion has consumed this Government”.

Punters have been showing support for Mary Lou and her party for many months now and the Sinn Féin leader is 13/8 from 5/2 to become the next Taoiseach.

Sinn Féin have been well supported to win the overall majority in the next election with those odds tumbling into 16/1 from 33/1.

A general election is now more than likely to take place next year after the odds on the government collapsing shrunk last week.

The chances of a general election before the end of 2020 have plummeted into just 4/1 from 12/1 with BoyleSports, but 2021 is now the most likely year to require an election after being gambled into 5/2 from 4/1.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called for an ‘attitude adjustment’ in the Irish Government following the appointment of Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue as Minister for Agriculture. Punters have started to get behind Mary Lou to become the next Taoiseach as those odds have been trimmed into 13/8 from 5/2, while Sinn Féin are 16/1 from 33/1 to win the overall majority.”

