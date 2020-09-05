Extra times added to Cork to Waterford Bus Route (also passes through Midleton & Youghal)

5 September 2020

By Bryan Smyth

From Sunday, 6 September 2020, Bus Éireann will run an additional Route 40 service from Waterford to Cork. Coaches will depart Cork at 19.40hrs and Waterford at 16.00hrs and every Sunday. Route 40 serves Cork City, Midleton, Youghal, Dungarvan, Kilmacthomas, Cork Road, Waterford Institute of Technology, Parnell St, Waterford.

“Expressway services were necessarily reduced in recent months due to the Covid19 crisis but I am very pleased to announce that, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Wexford to Dublin Airport route, keeping Ireland connected. We are very glad to add these services, particularly at this time as third level students across the country prepare for the new academic year,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time. Once again I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey,” concluded Ms Farrell.

