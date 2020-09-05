€1.2m in COVID-19 Stability Funding for Cork

5 September 2020

By Tom Collins

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan has welcomed additional funding from the COVID-19 Stability Fund for projects in County Cork.

He commented, “In total, from this tranche of funding projects and groups across County Cork were awarded €1,276,573 from the COVID-19 Stability Fund.

“Once-off cash injections are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society and I am delighted that groups in Cork are among those to receive funding.

“These organisations provide services in a diverse range of areas including disability services, health and wellbeing services, community supports, active retirement and elder care services as well as a range of social services and supports for disadvantaged individuals and communities.

“The groups receiving this funding have put their communities first during this unprecedented pandemic. They have all made huge sacrifices to help others. Today’s funding will be a welcome cash injection to support them in their most important work,” he concluded.

