Attn: Cork City Centre businesses – here is how to save money on your outdoor seating

12 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork City Council and its Local Enterprise Office have set up a fund to support businesses who availed of outdoor seating licences as the winter approaches.

With the support of the National Transport Authority (NTA), an Outdoor Seating Area Weatherproofing Fund will help traders with the investment required to ensure they can offer an alfresco dining experience through the autumn and winter.

Any restaurant, cafe, bar or premises in receipt of a current or pending outdoor seating license from Cork City Council can apply.

This summer, as part of its ‘Re-Imagining Cork’ programme, hotel, restaurants, bars, wine bars, cafes and take-away restaurants availed of a street furniture licence waiver from Cork City Council and streets were closed to motorists so that businesses, hard pressed for space, could expand out on to 1.3 kilometres of temporarily pedestrianised streets, creating a more pleasant, safer and greener city.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said:

“The city’s alfresco dining has been a huge success this summer. With the onset of autumn/winter, Cork City Council is fully aware of the need to ensure residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the city centre experience safely and to support local businesses”.

The “Re-imagining Cork City” programme is aimed at ensuring residents and visitors to the city can enjoy the city safely and at supporting traders in these challenging times. It also represents an acceleration of the City Council’s vision for a city of sustainable urban growth.

Please complete and submit the Outdoor Seating Weatherproofing Grant form by 4 pm on 28th September 2020 via the online portal. Applications will not be accepted by post or email.

Successful applicants for the fund must commit to completing the project and submitting the relevant paperwork such as receipts by 14th November.



Who can apply?

Any restaurant, cafe, bar or premises in receipt of a current (or pending) outdoor seating license from Cork City Council. (“Pending” applications are those submitted on or before 28 September 2020.)

What costs are eligible?

Adaptations including removable enclosures, parasols, windbreakers or heaters which weatherproof outdoor areas for the autumn/winter are eligible. Awnings are not eligible under this grant as these require planning permission. Any item which is to be permanently fixed requires planning permission and is not eligible under this grant. Tables and chairs are not eligible expenditure under this grant.

How much can each business apply for?

Each business can apply for up to €2,000 per premises (exclusive of VAT) towards the above eligible costs. Costs already incurred are ineligible.

How will successful applicants be paid?

Each application will be assessed to ensure it meets the terms of the scheme. Successful applicants will be able to reclaim the funding upon submission of relevant receipts and proof of expenditure. Only expenditure incurred from date of application is eligible.

How do I apply?

An invitation to apply will be issued by letter or email (early next week) to all people who have an outdoor licence from Cork City council or have one pending. Pending applications are those submitted on or before 28 September 2020. These letters and emails will contain a link to an online portal containing the Outdoor Seating Weatherproofing Grant form.

Please complete and submit the Outdoor Seating Weatherproofing Grant form by 4 pm on 28th September 2020. Applications will not be accepted by post or email.

Further Questions?

If you have a query please contact outdoorseating@ corkcity.ie

