PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Extra busses for Cork-Galway route

12 September 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann introduces additional Expressway services from Cork/Galway seven days a week from Sunday 13 September

Thursday, 9 September 2020. From Sunday, 13 September 2020, Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, will run additional Route 51 services from Cork to Galway. Coaches will depart Cork at 9.25am and depart Galway at 15.05 (3.05pm) seven days a week. Route 51 serves Cork, Mallow, Buttevant, Ballyhea, Charleville, Rourke’s Cross, Limerick, Shannon Airport, Clarecastle, Ennis, Crusheen, Gort, Labane, Ardrahan, Kilcolgan, Clarenbridge, Oranmore, Dublin Rd, Galway.

“As third level students across the country prepare to return to academic life we are delighted to announce, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Cork to Galway routes, keeping Ireland, and our students connected,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time. Once again I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey,” concluded Ms Farrell.

